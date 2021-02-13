About Town - Feb. 13, 2021

Library honored

Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library has received a Star Library Award and a Future-Focused Library Award from the North Dakota State Library and the North Dakota Library Coordinating Council.

Star Library Awards are given based on a series of criteria documented by the North Dakota Public Library Annual Report, one of several conditions required to qualify for state aid to public library funding.

In order to be recognized as future-focused, a library must meet all of the standards at developing, excelling and future-focused levels. These standards include providing community outreach programs, being supported by a Library Foundation or a Friends group, staff members participating in continuing education opportunities, and providing programming for all ages, including STEAM and coding.

There are 83 public libraries in North Dakota. Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library was the only library in North Dakota to receive both a Star Library Award and Future-Focused Award.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0