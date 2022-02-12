 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ABOUT TOWN

About Town - Feb. 12, 2022

Buckley recognized

Jackie Buckley, Mandan, has been honored as the Agriculturalist of the Year at the 96th North Dakota State University Saddle and Sirloin Club Little International Showmanship Contest.

Buckley, a retired NDSU Extension agent of 37 years, has been a member of the Morton County Weed Board, Bismarck/Mandan Agriculture Chamber Committee, Morton County Crop Improvement Association, North Dakota Living Agriculture in the Classroom Committee, and coached the Morton County 4-H and Mandan FFA livestock judging teams.

Buckley serves as a Morton County commissioner and teaches Animal Science 114 Lab at Bismarck State College to stay connected with agriculture and people.

