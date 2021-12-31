About Town - Dec. 31, 2021

Miller posthumously honored

Kenneth Miller has been posthumously presented with an Irrigation Excellence Award by the North Dakota Irrigation Association during the 58th annual Joint North Dakota Water Convention in Bismarck.

The Irrigation Excellence Award is presented annually to the person or persons who best exemplify established criteria, including best management practices, innovation, resource management and leadership in irrigation advancement.

Miller was a third-generation farmer who spent his whole life ranching on the family spread along the Missouri River near Fort Rice in Morton County. Miller also was employed with the Burleigh County Soil Conservation District as a district technician for 11 years. He also was a mentor with the North Dakota Grazing Land Coalition and served on the Missouri Slope Irrigation Association and Morton County Weed Board.