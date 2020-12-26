About Town - Dec. 26, 2020

Backstrand was inducted into the North Dakota Water Users Hall of Fame. Induction into the Hall of Fame is reserved for individuals who have demonstrated an extended commitment to develop, manage and protect North Dakota’s water resources.

He serves on the board as treasurer of both the North Dakota Water Users Association and the North Dakota Water Education Foundation and served six years on the Burleigh County Water Resource District board.

Bader was honored with the Water Wheel Award by the North Dakota Water Users Association and North Dakota Water Resource Districts Association for his dedication and professionalism in documenting and promoting the state’s water resources.

He began his career at the State Water Commission in 1985. He received a master’s in geography with an emphasis on GIS and related management systems from the University of Kansas in 1993 and returned to the State Water Commission.

Lindvig also was inducted into the North Dakota Water Users Hall of Fame.

His career spanned 39 years with what is now the State Water Commission’s Water Appropriations Division until his retirement in 2003. He then joined the North Dakota Irrigation Association until 2018 as a part-time field representative.