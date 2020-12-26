About Town - Dec. 26, 2020

Langerud selected
Shane Langerud has been selected as the 2020 Transportation Security Specialist for Explosives of the Year. This award recognizes the top technical expert on improvised explosive devices and other threats to transportation security.
Langerud has been with TSA since 2018 and is the only certified indirect trainer in North Dakota for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Bombing Prevention. He earned his doctor of management degree from Colorado Technical University and is completing his master of education degree from the University of North Dakota. Prior to his position at TSA, he served for 21 years in the U.S. Marine Corps where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal.
Riley recognized
North Dakota Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley has been awarded the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award for exemplary leadership and support of military members and veterans employed at North Dakota Information Technology.
Individuals honored
Cary Backstrand, Christopher Bader, Milton Lindvig and Ken Royse, all of Bismarck, were honored during the 57th Annual Joint North Dakota Water Convention and Irrigation Expo held virtually.
Backstrand was inducted into the North Dakota Water Users Hall of Fame. Induction into the Hall of Fame is reserved for individuals who have demonstrated an extended commitment to develop, manage and protect North Dakota’s water resources.
He serves on the board as treasurer of both the North Dakota Water Users Association and the North Dakota Water Education Foundation and served six years on the Burleigh County Water Resource District board.
Bader was honored with the Water Wheel Award by the North Dakota Water Users Association and North Dakota Water Resource Districts Association for his dedication and professionalism in documenting and promoting the state’s water resources.
He began his career at the State Water Commission in 1985. He received a master’s in geography with an emphasis on GIS and related management systems from the University of Kansas in 1993 and returned to the State Water Commission.
Lindvig also was inducted into the North Dakota Water Users Hall of Fame.
His career spanned 39 years with what is now the State Water Commission’s Water Appropriations Division until his retirement in 2003. He then joined the North Dakota Irrigation Association until 2018 as a part-time field representative.
Royse of Bismarck was commissioned as Commodore in the North Dakota Mythical Navy by Gov. Doug Burgum. The rank of Commodore is bestowed on leaders who have proven a commitment to develop, manage, and protect North Dakota’s water resources.
Royse held several leadership roles and was involved in several water organizations during his service to the state’s water industry and recently retired as vice president and principal at Bartlett & West.
Submit briefs for About Town (Burleigh/Morton County) to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.