About Town - Aug. 28, 2021

Keith Lauer of the Bismarck Kiwanis Club was awarded the Division Star Award for Division 1 at the Minnesota-Dakotas 104th Annual District Convention in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, held Aug. 7.

The award is given to Kiwanians from the district who serve their clubs and their communities in recognition of outstanding and devoted service. Lauer has been a member of the club for over 26 years and co-chairs the annual "Bids for Kids" TV auction held in early December. The event celebrated its 50th year in 2020.