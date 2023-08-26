Teacher of the Year

Bismarck High School Spanish teacher Laine Martinez is the 2023 winner of the Graciela Wilborn North Dakota Foreign Language Teacher of the Year Award. The award presented by the Foreign Language Association of North Dakota recognizes outstanding contributions in the field of foreign language teaching in the state. She was honored at the association’s conference in August in Bismarck.

Local breeders selected

Richard Tokach, Saint Anthony, has been elected as a delegate to the 140th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 6 at Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tokach, a member of the American Angus Association headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is one of 294 Angus breeders selected by fellow members in North Dakota to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Representing the United States and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the association's board.

Kurt and Kelly Schaff, also of St. Anthony, have been elected alternate delegates and are two of 165 Angus breeders to be elected by fellow members in their state to serve as an alternate representative to the annual meeting.