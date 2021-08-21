About Town - Aug. 21, 2021

Teaching award

The North Dakota Association of Career and Technical Education honored one Bismarck Public School administrator and two area programs/partnerships during its annual conference in August.

Dale Hoerauf, Bismarck, was named the North Dakota Association of Career and Technical Education Administrator of the Year.

Dakota Agronomy Partners and United Agronomy with Bismarck State College earned the Impact Award in the Business Education Partnership.

The health sciences program at the Roughrider Area Career and Technology Center, Hebron, earned the Impact Award in Innovative Program.

State winners will be nominated for the ACTE Region V Awards to be selected in April 2022.

Program cited

Tanasha Wanner, Leah Kessler, Lucas Schmaltz and Jeff Rerick, on behalf of the Mandan High School Agricultural Education program, accepted the 2021 Director’s Award of Excellence in Agricultural Education from the North Dakota Department of Career and Technical Education.

The award is an acknowledgment of superior career and technical education programs in North Dakota from secondary, post-secondary or continued education levels.

