Highway Patrol recognizes Hass

A two-vehicle crash on Centennial Road near Knudsen Avenue critically injured three adults and one juvenile. Hass, who works for Burleigh Rural Fire Department and the Bismarck Fire Department, was off-duty and driving nearby. Using his training and experience, he reported the crash and gave direction to civilians assisting at the crash site. One of the vehicles caught fire while Hass helped two of the injured victims. Hass then removed the other two victims and moved them away from the burning vehicle.