About Town - Aug. 16, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rotary names officers

The Bismarck Rotary Club has installed new officers for 2020-21. The president is Christi Stonecipher, president-elect is Jim Herrington, vice president is Gary Adkisson, secretary is Molly Herrington and treasurer is Jeremy Skoglund. Directors are Kathy Schneider, Carlyle Scott, Genie Sauvageau, David Mason, Carol Russell, Edem Okudzeto, Karen Jacobus and W. Daniel Schreck.

Director named

Shawn Oban, principal of Myhre Elementary School and fine arts coordinator for Bismarck Public Schools, has been named to the North Dakota Council on the Arts board of directors. The nine-member board consists of one from each of the state’s regions and one member-at-large, all appointed by the governor for a five-year term.

The North Dakota Council on the Arts is the state agency responsible for the support and development of the arts throughout North Dakota and is funded by the Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. Oban will serve the counties of Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0