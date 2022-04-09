About Town - April 9, 2022

Gowen inducted

Dr. Dennis Gowen, professor of music and director of bands and high brass at the University of Mary, has been elected to membership in the Phi Beta Mu international band directors fraternity. Gowan was inducted at the annual membership breakfast last month in Bismarck.

To be considered for membership in Phi Beta Mu, one must have at least five years of successful teaching experience, and must have produced and maintained an outstanding and consistent band program in public schools or universities.