About Town - April 19, 2020

BPW awarding scholarships
The Bismarck-Mandan Business and Professional Women's Club will be awarding two scholarships for $1,200 and two scholarships for $600 in honor of member Esther Hample.
BPW Scholarship Committee Chair Gail Flom said the scholarships are open to women age 20 or older by August of this year.
For more information and to obtain a scholarship application, contact Gail M. Flom at (701) 238-7868 or gail.flom@gmail.com.
