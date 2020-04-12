About Town - April 12, 2020

The winner will be honored in the fall at the organization's annual meeting.

More information and nomination forms can be found at www.ndwomen.org, or by contacting Kristie at kristie@ndwomen.org or 701-712-9600.

Applications open

Strengthen ND is seeking North Dakotans who see opportunities to lead systems change in their organizations and communities to apply for the North Dakota Change Network. This yearlong fellowship for North Dakotans is a supportive learning environment to gain skills and experience driving equitable and inclusive change. Created and funded by the Bush Foundation, participation in the Change Network is free.

The program will begin in September and conclude in September 2021. Participants in the North Dakota Change Network will have access to a small grant to assist a project which impacts their organization in positive and significant ways.

Applications are due by May 31.

For more information and to fill out an application, visit North Dakota Change Network at www.artstrategies.org/north-dakota.

