About Town - April 12, 2020

Nominations sought
The North Dakota Women’s Network is accepting nominations for its 2020 Woman of the Year award. The award is given to a North Dakota woman in acknowledgement of the contribution she has made in her field and to publicly show appreciation for her efforts to improve the lives of women in our state.
Nominations are due May 3. Last year's recipient was North Dakota Rep. Ruth Buffalo.
Nominees should demonstrate leadership or excellence in one or more of the following criteria:
- Economic fairness and security: Working to lift women and their families out of poverty, including closing the pay gap between women and men and implementing paid family leave policies.
- Healthcare equity: Advocating for quality, affordable healthcare, rural healthcare access, and access to behavioral health services; eliminating food insecurity; ensuring comprehensive and secure reproductive healthcare, etc.
- Safety: Addressing violence against women in their homes, schools, workplaces, and communities, especially through advocacy and prevention.
- Equality: Working to eradicate discrimination in all forms.
A committee of the network's board of directors will choose the 2020 Woman of the Year from the submitted nominations. NDWN board members, staff, and their families are not eligible for the award.
The winner will be honored in the fall at the organization's annual meeting.
More information and nomination forms can be found at www.ndwomen.org, or by contacting Kristie at kristie@ndwomen.org or 701-712-9600.
Applications open
Strengthen ND is seeking North Dakotans who see opportunities to lead systems change in their organizations and communities to apply for the North Dakota Change Network. This yearlong fellowship for North Dakotans is a supportive learning environment to gain skills and experience driving equitable and inclusive change. Created and funded by the Bush Foundation, participation in the Change Network is free.
The program will begin in September and conclude in September 2021. Participants in the North Dakota Change Network will have access to a small grant to assist a project which impacts their organization in positive and significant ways.
Applications are due by May 31.
For more information and to fill out an application, visit North Dakota Change Network at www.artstrategies.org/north-dakota.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!