The event is in partnership with the Diocese of Bismarck, Annunciation Monastery and Assumption Abbey. It's free and open to the public.

The event will include an address by John Garvey, former president of The Catholic University of America, a Mass, an expo, and the awarding of the Lumen Vitae Medal, given to champions of Catholic education. People can meet members of religious communities and missionaries of service organizations from around the country.