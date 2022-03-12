U-Mary hosting Vocations Jamboree and Expo

The University of Mary is hosting the seventh annual Vocations Jamboree and Expo next week.

The event Tuesday through Thursday is in partnership with the Diocese of Bismarck, Annunciation Monastery and Assumption Abbey. It's free and open to the public.

The event will include an address by Sarah Swafford, founder of Emotional Virtue Ministries, a Mass, an expo, and the awarding of the Lumen Vitae Medal, given to champions of Catholic education. People can meet members of religious communities and missionaries of service organizations from around the country.

To register online or get more information, go to umary.edu/VocJam.

