U-Mary hosting Vocations Jamboree and Expo

The University of Mary is hosting the seventh annual Vocations Jamboree and Expo next week.

The event Tuesday through Thursday is in partnership with the Diocese of Bismarck, Annunciation Monastery and Assumption Abbey. It's free and open to the public.

The event will include an address by Sarah Swafford, founder of Emotional Virtue Ministries, a Mass, an expo, and the awarding of the Lumen Vitae Medal, given to champions of Catholic education. People can meet members of religious communities and missionaries of service organizations from around the country.

To register online or get more information, go to umary.edu/VocJam.

Mandan church groups set concert

Mandan church groups set concert

Saint Joseph Catholic Montessori School, School of The Holy Family and Christ the King Catholic Montessori School in Mandan are teaming up for…

Four calcium-rich foods for those who don't like dairy

