Surprise Church hosting Family FunDay

Surprise Church in Bismarck will be hosting a Family FunDay on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The free communitywide event is being held at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Shiloh Christian School and includes live music, fellowship, carnival games, food, and prizes such as NDSU Bison tickets and Papa’s Pumpkin Patch passes to the first 50 new guests who register. The church will also be collecting nonperishable food items for Little Free Pantries.

“The Little Free Pantry is an outlet in our community that reflects the compassion and generosity of others. We feel that there are many people struggling right now that are in dire need of food items and this will help fulfill that need,” said Sargianna Wutzke, director of communications for Surprise Church.

For more information and to register, go to www.surprisechurch.com/funday.

