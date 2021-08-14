 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Surprise Church hosting Family FunDay
0 Comments

Surprise Church hosting Family FunDay

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Surprise Church in Bismarck will be hosting a Family FunDay on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The free communitywide event is being held at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Shiloh Christian School and includes live music, fellowship, carnival games, food, and prizes such as NDSU Bison tickets and Papa’s Pumpkin Patch passes to the first 50 new guests who register. The church will also be collecting nonperishable food items for Little Free Pantries.

“The Little Free Pantry is an outlet in our community that reflects the compassion and generosity of others. We feel that there are many people struggling right now that are in dire need of food items and this will help fulfill that need,” said Sargianna Wutzke, director of communications for Surprise Church.

For more information and to register, go to www.surprisechurch.com/funday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you shouldn't wrap your leftovers in foil

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News