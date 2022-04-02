 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Surprise Church holding Easter services at Belle Mehus

Easter at the Belle services are being led by Surprise Church.

Good Friday services will be held at 7 p.m. April 15, and Easter Sunday services will be at 9 and 11 a.m. April 17. All services take place at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck.

The items Welcome House needs are hygiene products including shampoo/conditioner, body wash/soap, toothbrushes/toothpaste, lotion and cleaning supplies. Those attending any of the services can bring these items as donations.

Welcome House connects local families to temporary shelter and offers support as well as resources that lead to self-sufficiency.

For more information, go to www.easterinbismarck.com.

