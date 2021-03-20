Surprise Church holding Easter services at Belle Mehus

Easter at the Belle to benefit Arts for All

Easter at the Belle services are being led by Surprise Church. Good Friday services will be held at 7 p.m. April 2 and Easter Sunday will be at 9 and 11 a.m. April 4. All services take place at the Belle Mehus Auditorium.

Arts for All offers art opportunities at no cost to people who normally would not have access to the arts.

Donations will go toward supplies for the nonprofit's classes.

“With everything that has happened in the past year, it is even more important for people to have access to a creative outlet," said Sargianna Wutzke, Arts for All executive director. "We are so thankful for Surprise Church for choosing us to benefit from their Easter services."

To learn more about the Easter services, go to www.easterinbismarck.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0