Summer gospel concert set for July 18

STEER Inc. will host a summer gospel concert on July 18 at GracePoint Church in Bismarck, starting at 5 p.m.

The event is open to the public. A freewill offering will be taken to help cover the cost of the event and support the mission ministry of STEER Inc.

The concert will feature a program by The Craguns, a family gospel group from Ohio. Due to COVID-19 guidelines there will be no food served, and social distancing will be encouraged.

