STEER Inc. hosts annual barbecue in Bismarck

STEER Inc. will host its annual beef barbecue with Soul’d Out Quartet performing.
The barbecue invites the public to attend at Grace Point Evangelical Free Church at 5 p.m. July 17. Reserve meal tickets by Wednesday at 701-258-4911 or email events@steerinc.com. A freewill offering will be taken to help cover the cost of the meal and support the mission ministry of STEER Inc.
STEER Inc. is a nonprofit organization around since 1957. The organization works toward donating funds for farmers/ranchers in 36 states to different programs.
