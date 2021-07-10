 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STEER Inc. hosts annual barbecue in Bismarck
0 Comments

STEER Inc. hosts annual barbecue in Bismarck

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STEER Inc. will host its annual beef barbecue with Soul’d Out Quartet performing.

The barbecue invites the public to attend at Grace Point Evangelical Free Church at 5 p.m. July 17. Reserve meal tickets by Wednesday at 701-258-4911 or email events@steerinc.com. A freewill offering will be taken to help cover the cost of the meal and support the mission ministry of STEER Inc.

STEER Inc. is a nonprofit organization around since 1957. The organization works toward donating funds for farmers/ranchers in 36 states to different programs. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California detective who lost his leg adopts a double amputee rescue dog

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News