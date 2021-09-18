 Skip to main content
St. Vincent de Paul to host walk/run
Faith Briefs

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will host its annual walk/run 3:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Sertoma Park.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul provides programs and services for the sick, incarcerated and elderly. Some of its programs include home visits, housing assistance, job training, food pantries, clothing and assistance with transportation and utility costs.

To register online, go to https://www.fopwalk.org/. Registration will also begin at Shelter 7.

