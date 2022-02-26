 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Mary's Central High School to host benefit breakfast for St. Gianna Home

The St. Mary’s Central High School Leo Lions and Saints for Life will host a benefit breakfast for the St. Gianna Maternity Home from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 6 at St. Mary’s Central High School, 5802 Ridgeland Drive.

The St. Gianna Home in Warsaw serves women who are pregnant and need a safe place to live. 

Pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice, milk and coffee will be served, and all freewill donations will be given to the St. Gianna Maternity Home. Checks may be made directly to the St. Gianna Home.

