St. Mary's Central High School to host benefit breakfast for St. Gianna Home

The St. Mary’s Central High School Leo Lions and Saints for Life will be hosting a benefit breakfast for the St. Gianna Maternity Home from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 1, in the St. Mary’s Academy cafeteria at 1025 N. 2nd Street.

The St. Gianna Home, in Warsaw, serves women of any age who are experiencing a crisis pregnancy.

Pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice, milk and coffee will be served, and all freewill donations will be given to the St. Gianna Maternity Home.

