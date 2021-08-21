St. Hildegard Church in Menoken to hold fall dinner

St. Hildegard Church Fall Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12 in Menoken, 10 miles east of Bismarck on Highway 10.

Meals include sausage, roast beef, buns, pies and all the trimmings. Cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 10, and free for children 3 and younger.

Activities include games, bingo and sale of home-baked goods, fresh garden produce, and religious crafts.

Sunday Mass at St. Hildegard Church is at 10:30 a.m.

