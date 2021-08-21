 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Hildegard Church in Menoken to hold fall dinner
0 Comments

St. Hildegard Church in Menoken to hold fall dinner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

St. Hildegard Church Fall Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12 in Menoken, 10 miles east of Bismarck on Highway 10.

Meals include sausage, roast beef, buns, pies and all the trimmings. Cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 10, and free for children 3 and younger.

Activities include games, bingo and sale of home-baked goods, fresh garden produce, and religious crafts.

Sunday Mass at St. Hildegard Church is at 10:30 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

How to get rid of FOMO and embrace JOMO

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News