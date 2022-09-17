St. Anthony Catholic Church holding fall dinner

St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony will hold its fall dinner, fair and raffle on Oct. 2.
The meal will take place after morning Mass, from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the church basement. The menu includes fried chicken, roast beef, potatoes, kuchen and trimmings. Dinner is $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-12 and free for children under 3.
A silent auction, bingo, paddle wheel and other games will be held from 12:30-4 p.m., ending with raffle drawings.
The church is handicapped accessible.