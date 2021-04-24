Single Moms Blessing Day set for May 15

Up to 60 single mothers will be blessed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at Legacy United Methodist Church.

“The purpose is to bless single moms in our area with a practical and meaningful event,” said Nita Jeromchek, blessing day organizer. “I saw a similar experience at a church in Florida and it had an incredible impact there. I know it can make a big diﬀerence in our community in the same way.”

The blessing day features oil changes, car checkups, games for kids, gifts for moms, and food for all. There is no charge for any part of the event and appointments are necessary.

Fill out the form at https://legacyumc.org/smbd or call Legacy Church. For more information, contact Nita at (701) 426-3935.

