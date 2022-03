Bishop David Kagan of the Catholic Diocese of Bismarck will pray the prayer of consecration of Russia and Ukraine at 11 a.m. Friday in the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck.

The public is welcome to attend and participate. The event also will be livestreamed at bismarckdiocese.com.

Pope Francis will be praying the consecration in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican at the same time.

Russia invaded Ukraine about a month ago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0