Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery mark 75 years

The Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery marked 75 years as an independent Benedictine community on Thursday.

The Benedictine sisters landed in Bismarck upon the invitation of Bishop Vincent Ryan, according to Sister Nicole Kunze, prioress since 2016.

Ryan was appointed bishop for the Diocese of Bismarck in the early 1940s, at a time when more than 150 sisters from St. Benedict’s in Minnesota worked in the region.

Ryan envisioned Bismarck having its own sisters and its own mother house, to meet the local needs.

“I don’t think it would have happened without his persistence,” Kunze said. “It was truly by the gift of his tenacity.”

In 1944, a group of 140 sisters accepted Bishop Ryan’s invitation and volunteered to move to Bismarck to start a new independent community, while others remained in Minnesota.

Three years later, on March 24, 1947, the group received word from the Vatican that their decree had been signed. It established an official, independent monastery in North Dakota’s capital city. Since it happened on the eve of the Annunciation of Mary feast day, the sisters became Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery.

The sisters continue to answer God’s call to serve the community.

“Benedictines were not established to do a particular kind of work,” Kunze said. “We meet the needs of the people in the area.”

Sisters have been serving in the area since 1878, when a handful came to Dakota Territory to teach the children of German immigrants. Their ministry of education began at St. Mary’s School.

In 1885, they became the founders and sponsors of St. Alexius Hospital, the first hospital between Seattle and St. Paul, Minnesota.

They saw a need for higher education and established the University of Mary in 1959. Most recently they began sponsoring the nonprofit Ministry on the Margins, which had been founded in 2013.

“We continue to live our life of prayer, community and service,” Kunze said of the sisters, who now number 34.

