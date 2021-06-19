 Skip to main content
Prodigal Party at the Bismarck Community Bowl to feature music and fellowship
Prodigal Party at the Bismarck Community Bowl to feature music and fellowship

A Prodigal Party featuring music and fellowship will be held Sunday, July 11, from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. at the Bismarck Community Bowl.

The nondenominational event will feature live music by Johnny Vincent, Prophetikos and Ryan Ellis. Speakers will include Chad Taylor and Tony Hoffman. The Adopt-a-Block food truck will be giving out food to whoever needs it, and the healing rooms will be available.

The event is free and open to the public. 

