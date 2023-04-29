The annual National Day of Prayer observance will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the North Dakota State Capitol Memorial Hall.

Prayers this year will be said for business, military, media, education, family, church and government, led by a representative from each category. The Cragans will provide music.

Other prayer events also are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Morton County Courthouse, 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Burleigh County Courthouse, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Century High School auditorium and 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Russell Reid Auditorium in the North Dakota Heritage Center.

The National Day of Prayer was created by Congressional resolution in 1952 and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1998, President Bill Clinton signed a law stating that the president will issue an annual proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as National Day of Prayer for people in churches, groups and as individuals.