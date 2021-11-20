 Skip to main content
'Messiah' celebrates 91 years in Bismarck

Bismarck’s 91st performance of George Frideric Handel’s "Messiah" will be at 7 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church. 

Jason Thoms, director of choral activities at Bismarck State College, will conduct. The score will be performed by the Missouri Valley Chamber Orchestra with accompanist Shana Klee. The choir is made up of singers from throughout the community, some of whom have been performing "Messiah" in Bismarck for decades.

Featured soloists are Dawn Hagerott, soprano; Caitlin Grace Monroe, mezzo-soprano; Cole Girodat, tenor; and Brent Rogers, bass-baritone.

Tickets are available at the door of the church at Third Street and Avenue A in downtown Bismarck. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

