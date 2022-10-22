 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McCabe United Methodist Church hosting bazaar

The McCabe United Women in Faith, formerly United Methodist Women, of McCabe United Methodist Church in Bismarck will host its annual bazaar Saturday from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

Coffee, caramel rolls and muffins will be served starting at 9 a.m. In addition to a rummage sale, there will be a bake sale and crafts.

Proceeds are used to help children, women and families here at home and throughout the world.

The church is at 1030 N. 6th St., just south of the state Capitol. For more information, call 701-255-1160.

