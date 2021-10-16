McCabe United Methodist Church hosting bazaar

The United Methodist Women of McCabe United Methodist Church in Bismarck will host its annual bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

Coffee will be served starting at 9 a.m. In addition to a freewill offering rummage sale, there will be a silent auction until 1 p.m., a bake sale, crafts, gifts and balloon animals by Cuz'n Cal.

Sloppy Joes will be available for lunch. Proceeds are used to help people throughout the world.

The church is at 1030 N. 6th St., just south of the state Capitol. For more information, call 701-220-6311.

