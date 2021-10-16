 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McCabe United Methodist Church hosting bazaar
0 Comments

McCabe United Methodist Church hosting bazaar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The United Methodist Women of McCabe United Methodist Church in Bismarck will host its annual bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

Coffee will be served starting at 9 a.m. In addition to a freewill offering rummage sale, there will be a silent auction until 1 p.m., a bake sale, crafts, gifts and balloon animals by Cuz'n Cal.

Sloppy Joes will be available for lunch. Proceeds are used to help people throughout the world.

The church is at 1030 N. 6th St., just south of the state Capitol. For more information, call 701-220-6311.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News