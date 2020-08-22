'Lunch and Learn: Pastor's Edition' kicks off free monthly conversations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota Lutheran Social Services and pastors from churches across the state will host "Lunch and Learn: Pastor's Edition," free monthly conversations that feature panel discussions about pressing issues.

The Zoom conversations kicked off Wednesday and will continue every third Wednesday of the month at noon.

The next Zoom meeting on Sept. 16 will feature "Supporting Congregation Members Through Mental Health Issues/Navigating ND’s Mental Health Resources."

To register, go to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NH40a6A2Sr2TBljxfIiFdw?fbclid=IwAR3doNn_DL7ytiqIuJGMRhXfUH0YQRWuFaH04ZGjNX05SuSh3mlIsTD1dJA.

