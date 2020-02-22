Legacy United Methodist Church youth participating in hunger awareness event

Students at Legacy United Methodist Church in Bismarck will forgo food on Friday and Saturday, March 6 and 7, to support children around the world who go to bed hungry most nights.

Legacy UMC’s youth will participate in World Vision’s 30 Hour Famine event with more than 125,000 teenagers from 4,000 churches nationwide.

The teens have prepared for the event by raising money for the World Vision food and nutrition program. During the fast, the group will participate in service projects benefiting the United Way and Ministry on the Margins, and go door to door collecting canned food for the Salvation Army’s food bank.

For more information visit www.30hourfamine.org. For information about Legacy’s event, contact Vicky Vetter at 701-955-0672. For information about World Vision, contact Lauren Fisher at 206-310-5476.

