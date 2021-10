The Heart and Hand group of Legacy United Methodist Church in Bismarck will host a craft and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6.

Proceeds are used to support Legacy’s Baptism ministry and other needs of church members.

The church is at 4600 Durango Drive off North Washington. Look for the balloons. For more information, call 701-223-4401.

