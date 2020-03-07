JOY Breakfast set for March 14

The 14th annual JOY Breakfast will be held 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Ramkota Ballroom in Bismarck, 800 S. 3rd St.
Conference speaker Carla Robinson will discuss how to successfully walk through life’s doors of change and transition -- expected and unexpected, happy and sad, welcomed and unwelcomed -- to help embrace change with faith, courage and joy.
The JOY Breakfast is a cooperative interdenominational women's gathering offering spiritual inspiration, encouragement, and hope.
Tickets are available at the Rainbow Shop, 554 S. 7th St, or online at: www.joyintl.org/joybreakfast. The deadline for ticket purchase is March 12.
Contact Gail at 701-400-5032 for more information.