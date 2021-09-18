GriefShare support session begins Oct. 3 at Charity Lutheran

A fall GriefShare support session will meet Sundays beginning Oct. 3 at Charity Lutheran Church, 120 Aspen Ave.
The program meets 3:30-5 p.m. through Dec. 19, and attendees can join at any time during the 13 weeks.
GriefShare is a faith-based support program with the purpose of offering hope and healing to all bereaved who are struggling due to a significant loss through death of a spouse, family member or friend.
Each week there's a different video topic and small group discussion time.
To register or for more information, go to GriefShare.org or leave a voicemail or text message for Lorri at 701-400-1849.
