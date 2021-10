Grace Lutheran Church in Driscoll will host its annual ham dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17.

Dinner is $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-12 and free for children 4 and under.

The church is accessible to people with disabilities.

Contact Dean at 701-426-7467 for more information.

