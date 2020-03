Grace Lutheran Church in Driscoll will be hosting its ninth annual German dinner from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 21.

The meal features a variety of homemade dishes and desserts being served by the men and women of the church in Driscoll, 30 miles east of Bismarck.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12 and free for children under 3.

