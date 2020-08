× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck-Mandan Musicians Association will host the ninth annual Gospel Fest from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Vern Cermak Band Shell on West Main Avenue in Mandan.

The festival will feature several area musicians such as the Erhardt Family Band, Randy Karr Band, The Masterplan, Lyle Zimmerman, Suzy Pfliiger, Brad Doll, the Balyeat Family Singers and Royal Country.

For more information, call Alice Delzer at 701-527-4179.

