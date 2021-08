The 10th annual Gospel Fest will be held from 1-5 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Mandan Eagles Club, 1400 Collins Ave.

The festival will feature several area musicians such as Erhardt Country, the Randy Karr Band, The Master's Plan, Colleen Reinhardt, Lyle Zimmerman, Suzy Pfliiger, Steve Harmon and Royal Country.

For more information, call Alice Delzer at 701-527-4179.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0