Dakota Cowboys for Christ meets Sunday

Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kist Livestock in Mandan.
The featured group is The Occasional Gospel Quartet of Hazen. The group has been singing together for nearly 20 years except for Darrold Bertsch, who joined the group two years ago. The group sings bluegrass gospel music in a four-part harmony. Some songs are without instruments and others are accompanied by guitar, mandolin and bass guitar
Keith Johnson is the lead and plays mandolin and guitar and banjo, Darrold Bertsch is bass, Curt Melland sings baritone, plays guitar and bass guitar, and Bill Wagner sings tenor.
This is a freewill offering event. Any questions, call Karen at 701-391-4271 or Ron at 701-989-1245.