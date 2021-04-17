Dakota Cowboys for Christ meets Sunday

Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kist Livestock in Mandan.

The Baptist Boys will be featured. The group started singing and playing classic gospel songs at the First Baptist Church of Tioga. Members are Jim Booth, David Rust, Jon Wisthoff and Larry Nelson. Both Booth and Rust play acoustic guitars, Wisthoff the mandolin and Nelson the bass. All four sing solos and harmony.

The group recorded the album "Just a Little While" in 2008. They have performed for church groups, community events and gospel festivals statewide.

There will be a freewill offering. Questions can be directed to Karen at 701-391-4271 or Ron at 701-989-1245.

