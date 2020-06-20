Dakota Cowboys for Christ meets Sunday

Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kist Livestock in Mandan.
The featured guest is Roger Buechler who has been a psych nurse for 20 years and uses his gifts of singing and ministering in a hospital setting. He will sing several secular songs Sunday from which he borrowed the melody and changed the lyrics to present a Christian message.
There will be a freewill offering. Questions can be directed to Karen at 701-391-4271 or Ron at 701-989-1245.
