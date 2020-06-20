Dakota Cowboys for Christ meets Sunday

Dakota Cowboys for Christ meets Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kist Livestock in Mandan.

The featured guest is Roger Buechler who has been a psych nurse for 20 years and uses his gifts of singing and ministering in a hospital setting. He will sing several secular songs Sunday from which he borrowed the melody and changed the lyrics to present a Christian message.

There will be a freewill offering. Questions can be directed to Karen at 701-391-4271 or Ron at 701-989-1245. 

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News