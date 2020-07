× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kist Livestock in Mandan.

Featured will be the local chapter of Country Gospel Ministries, with possible acts by the Balyeat Family Band, Wade Blend, Darcy Gibbins, Jerry Baggett, Maureen Wanner, Chris Heim and Ben, Hannah and Christy Dagley.

There will be a freewill offering. Questions can be directed to Karen at 701-391-4271 or Ron at 701-989-1245. 

