Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets at 7 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Assembly of God in Mandan.
Master's Plan Gospel Quartet will be featured.
There will be a freewill offering and the church is at 200 Shady Lane. Questions can be directed to Karen at 701-391-4271.
