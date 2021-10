Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Kist Livestock in Mandan.

Branded by JC will be featured. The band includes past members of the Riverbend Gospel group Mike and Linda Eslinger, Jerry and Linda Voegele of Beulah and Dave and Barb Kitzan of Hazen.

There will be a freewill offering. Questions can be directed to Karen at 701-391-4271 or Ron at 701-989-1245.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0