Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Kist Livestock in Mandan.

Musician and songwriter Greg Hager will be featured with his special guest Curt Cooper, a Nebraska cowboy and pastor.

There will be a freewill offering. Questions can be directed to Karen at 701-391-4271 or Ron at 701-989-1245.

For more information, go to greghager.com.

