Dakota Cowboys for Christ meets May 16

Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at Kist Livestock in Mandan.
James and Stella Inwood of Bismarck will be featured. The Inwoods share the hymns and history of the Christian faith from martyrs and melodies to saints and Psalms. Stories about the formation of the Bible, the lesser-known realms of the Gospel and how history revolves around the cross will be paired with renditions of songs of praise and glory.
There will be a freewill offering. Questions can be directed to Karen at 701-391-4271 or Ron at 701-989-1245.
