Dakota Cowboys for Christ meets June 20
Dakota Cowboys for Christ meets June 20

Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets at 7 p.m. June 20 at Kist Livestock

John & Terry (Jahner) Parsons will be featured. The Parsons will share patriotic music, fun and godly heritage. Terry has been leading audiences in music across the upper Midwest for over 30 years. John traveled as an evangelist across Europe for several years, moving to the United States in 2001. He is a Christian speaker and produces a Christian radio show.

There will be a freewill offering. Questions can be directed to Karen at 701-391-4271 or Ron at 701-989-1245. 

